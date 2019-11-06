Business reprimanded for party before homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The business in Grand Rapids where a man was killed during an after-hours party violated code about a week before the incident.

Prime Tyme, a car wash and detailing service, is where the party was held when Tarell Mapp, 31, was fatally shot.

Police say they were dispatched to a fight near an auto plaza on 28th Street near Kalamazoo Avenue around 3 a.m on Nov. 3. While speaking to witnesses, police heard gunshot coming from inside Prime Tyme.

News 8 learned the property owner recently received a violation for allowing a dance club or night club in a commercial zoned building. A copy of the violation shows it was from Oct. 26. The owners have until Nov. 20 to appeal the violation.

The business’s address was listed on a flyer for the party last weekend. The flyer was posted on Facebook by the homicide victim. Previous posts on the victim’s Facebook page advertise other parties at the same intersection, charging people to attend.

According to city records, the building is owned by 28th Street Grand LLC out of Livonia. News 8 made multiple attempts to contact the owner on Tuesday without success.

When News 8 asked the city why further action wasn’t taken after the violation, they said they were not aware of social media promotions of illegal activities at the location. They added that the city’s attorney’s office, code compliance and police are working together to determine the next steps.

There still have not been any arrests in the homicide.

Back in 2016 another man was killed, and eight others were injured when shots were fired at a party in another business in the same plaza.