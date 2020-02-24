Bullets hit Grand Rapids house; no injuries

Authorities are investigating after a house on Grand Rapids’ northwest was struck by bullets Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a house on Grand Rapids’ northwest was struck by bullets early Monday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said around 2:45 a.m. authorities received a report of a shooting on Quarry Avenue near the intersection of Webster Street.

There were no reports of injuries, according to GRPD.

Police said investigators found bullet casings and other evidence someone fired rounds which hit the house.

No suspect information was released as of Monday morning.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.