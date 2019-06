GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was injured after a house in Grand Rapids was hit by gunfire early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at a house in the 1000 block of Jennette Avenue NW near the intersection of 11th Street NW and Alpine Avenue NW.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told 24 Hour News 8 that there are no reports of injuries.

No suspect description was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.