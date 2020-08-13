Bullet hole discovered at GR hotel; no injuries reported

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a shot was fired inside a downtown hotel.

It happened at the Courtyard by Marriott on Monroe Avenue near Fulton Street. No one was hurt.

The Grand Rapids Police Department was called in around 8:20 a.m. Thursday after hotel security found a bullet in a hallway and a door with a bullet hole in it.

The people who were in the room were cooperative and officers didn’t find a gun.

It’s not yet clear when the shot was actually fired, but the person responsible is believed to have been long gone by the time police arrived.

