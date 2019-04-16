Bullet hits GR home Monday night

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grand Rapids police on the scene after a home on Emerald Avenue NE, south of Leonard Street, was hit by a bullet Monday night. (April 15, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a suspect who shot at a house in the Highland Park neighborhood Monday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told 24 Hour News 8 that the suspect shot at the home once just after 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Emerald Ave. NE, south of Leonard Street.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear how many people were involved, and police are not releasing any information about the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.