Grand Rapids

Bullet hits GR home Monday night

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 03:50 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 04:02 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a suspect who shot at a house in the Highland Park neighborhood Monday night. 

The Grand Rapids Police Department told 24 Hour News 8 that the suspect shot at the home once just after 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Emerald Ave. NE, south of Leonard Street. 

No injuries were reported. 

It is unclear how many people were involved, and police are not releasing any information about the suspect at this time. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345. 

 

