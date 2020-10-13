Building damage after car crashes into GR bakery

A car crashed into the Hall Street Bakery in Grand Rapids Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A two-car crash sent a vehicle into the front of a Grand Rapids bakery Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in front of Hall Street Bakery located at the intersection of Hall Street SE and Fuller Avenue SE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that two vehicles were involved in crash and one person received minor injuries.

The crash sent one of the cars into building the building, damaging some railing and smashed the front door.

It’s unknow what led to the crash.

Anyone with information can call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.