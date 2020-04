A building that collapsed in Grand Rapids. (April 6, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Part of a building in Grand Rapids collapsed Monday afternoon, police say.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Franklin Street SE near Dallas Avenue.

Police say the building was under construction at the time.

A building that collapsed in Grand Rapids. (April 6, 2020)

They say no one was injured during the collapse.

The cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.