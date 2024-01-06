GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A traveling exhibit for children is coming to the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Opening on Jan. 20, the Building Buddies exhibit allows children ages 2 to 8 and their families to become part of a vibrant bustling small-town community. With hands-on activities, visitors can explore, collaborate and learn while improving the neighborhood.

“The exhibit really explores a family, a fictitious family, called The Waltons, who move to a new community, and all different members of the community are helping them to improve the community and adjust to their new home,” Kellie Rosekrans, director of marketing and customer strategy, said.

Visitors will interact with different characters in the community like a gardener, an electrician and a neighborhood dog to explore different types of building.

“Whether it’s blocks or using tiles to build a wall or squares to build grass, put pipes together, they’re really exploring how to work together and get creative to build a community,” Rosekrans said.

Building Buddies, a traveling exhibit, is coming to the Grand Rapids Public Museum. (Courtesy)

The museum is excited to offer this exhibit through Sept. 1 as it undergoes an expansion project intending to bring in more visitors and make the facility more accessible for all.

“It’s really a fun way to tie families in, to feel a part of that expansion and understanding that we’re working to build a stronger community here at the GRPM and a place that’s accessible to everybody,” Rosekrans said.

To continue expanding a child’s knowledge, the Kent District Library has created a list of books that complement the exhibit. To view the list, click here.