GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Something new is crawling into the Grand Rapids Public Museum for the winter.

Bugs exhibit will be open to the public from Oct. 14 to Feb. 4, featuring immersive chambers, 3D animations, and interactive experiences that teach you how insects hunt, fly and live. Visitors will learn about the orchid mantis, jewel wasp, dragonfly, bee, hornet and more.

“As you enter, you are kind of reduced to the size of the insects themselves. You’re in their world when you walk in,” explained Sara Olsen, marketing manager for GRPM. “There’s five different pods of immersion for you to enter and kind of learn a little bit about the bugs and figure out what they do and their daily lives and how they use precision flight for attack or camouflage for hiding. It’s really cool.”

The exhibit was crafted by New Zealand museum Te Papa and Wētā Workshop. Visitors can get in with a general admission ticket to the museum.

“The statues of the bugs themselves are so lifelike and so interesting. And you’re going to be the same size as them, so you’re going to get a lot of detail in that,” said Olsen.

For more information, visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum website.