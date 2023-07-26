GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The brother of a man who investigators suspect may have killed a Portage mother in December has been accused of sexually abusing a minor, according to court documents.

On Tuesday, Jordan Watts was charged in federal court with sexual exploitation of a child, which carries a sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison and fines of up to $255,100 if convicted. He would also have to register on the sex offender list.

Indiana state troopers arrested Watts in May. When they sent him back to Kalamazoo on an outstanding felony, they also sent the cellphone he was carrying. When Michigan State Police searched the phone, they found Watts had a video of himself having sex with a girl who investigators determined was a minor, court documents say.

They were able to track down the victim and her mother in Kalamazoo, who confirmed it was her in the video and that the man was Watts. The girl, who was 16 when the video was made, told investigators she did not know Watts had been filming.

In a phone call to his brother, Carlos Watts Jr., who is being held at the Newaygo County Jail, Jordan Watts said he thought the girl was around 20 years old. But in court documents, investigators say it was an attempt to “minimize his culpability” and he actually knew she was a minor. In texts to the victim from April, which was after the video was taken, Jordan Watts admitted he knew the girl was a minor, according to court documents.

On July 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office sent Jordan Watts a letter informing him he was the target of various federal investigations and asked him to speak with investigators. Five days later, Jordan Watts took a call from an inmate at the Newaygo County Jail.

Jordan Watts told the inmate he was worried about the federal investigation and was “about to go MIA” by the following week.

“The feds sent me a target letter basically saying they want to sit down and talk with me about the (expletive) my brother…” said Jordan Watts, according to a transcription of the call in court documents.

“I ain’t want to say it on my brother’s phone, but it’s a great possibility that I might get indicted next week,” Jordan Watts added.

Federal investigators said Jordan Watts’ brother, Carlos Watts, escaped from a Kalamazoo halfway house to avoid prosecution for the murder of Heather Kelley. He has not been charged with murder. Kelley has been missing since Dec. 10 and her body has not been found. Carlos Watts pleaded guilty to a federal escape charge but later asked a judge to withdraw his plea.

A U.S. Attorney’s trial brief says the afternoon after Kelley’s disappearance, Carlos Watts met with Jordan Watts. About three hours later, records show, police found Kelley’s car abandoned by the side of the road. They found her blood on the front and back seats. The feds say the driver’s seat was partially burnt with trace evidence of gasoline. They also found a small hole punched in the driver’s side window.

Jordan Watts is expected in court for a preliminary hearing on July 28 for the child pornography charge.