GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Pita House in Eastown was one of the multiple businesses that were damaged by bullets over the weekend.

“Thank God nobody was hurt, that’s the most important thing,” The Pita House co-owner Basel Shatara said. “If we were open, someone would’ve been hurt here.”

Shatara showed News 8 the damage, including several bullet holes left in the windows, walls and refrigerator.

The refrigerator at Pita House in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood was damaged in a shooting on May 17, 2022.

The refrigerator at Pita House in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood was hit in a shooting on May 17, 2022.

The refrigerator at Pita House in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood was hit in a shooting on May 17, 2022.

Grand Rapids Police say shots were fired around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Wealthy Street and Ethel Avenue. No injuries were reported, but multiple businesses and vehicles parked in the area were damaged.

After watching security footage from a neighboring business, Shatara said he saw two people shooting from inside separate vehicles. He said police told him there was likely a disagreement between the two.

“There was a shooting between two groups (or) two people. Probably, they were angry at each other, so they start shooting each other,” Shatara said.

Despite the damage, The Pita House remains open.

“It’s sad, I love this place,” customer Darcy Dodgson said.”…Why should he have to deal with broken glass and possibly people being afraid to come here because they see it and know that there are gunshots?”

As of Monday, GRPD told News 8 there were no updates on the investigation.

In addition to the shots fired incident, GRPD responded to two deadly shootings over the weekend.

Police say one person was killed and another injured after a shooting Saturday evening on the city’s South Side.

The second deadly shooting happened late Sunday morning at Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE near Geneva Avenue. Police say a 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Community faith leader Pastor Jerry Bishop with Lifequest said the weekend violence may be a preview of what’s to come.

“Unfortunately, I think that our community should probably come to the grips of reality that this is a good indicator of what could go on for the rest of the summer,” Bishop said.

Bishop said coming out of the pandemic, there has been two and a half years with minimal relationship building among those in the community.