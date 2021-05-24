Broadway Grand Rapids returns to the stage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The stage is set for the return of Broadway. After a long intermission, Broadway Grand Rapids will raise the curtain on its new season.

It starts in January 2022 with Hairspray. The season also includes a return to the stage of the popular show Hamilton.

Executive Director Mike Lloyd says touring companies that had to shut down during the pandemic are now back in rehearsal and preparing to hit the road.

Broadway Grand Rapids was able to secure the same shows that had been on the 2020 season schedule.

Lloyd says they will adhere to state and local health guidelines when audiences return to the theater in January. He’s positive theater goers will fill the seats, with so many people ready for that curtain to go up.

Performance dates for the 2021-2022 season are:

Hairspray: Jan. 11 through Jan. 16 of 2022

Hamilton: Feb. 8 through Feb. 20 of 2022

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations: March 29 through April 3 of 2022

Dear Evan Hansen: May 3 through May 8 of 2022

Mean Girls: June 21 through June 26 of 2022

Come From Away: Nov. 8 through Nov. 13 of 2022

More information about shows and tickets can be found on Broadway Grand Rapids’ website.