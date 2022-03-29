GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Broadway Grand Rapids announced it would be relaxing some of its COVID-19 protocols.

Ticket holders will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test. Additionally, masks will no longer be required, but Broadway Grand Rapids said masks are strongly recommended.

In an email to ticket holders, Broadway Grand Rapids said the change comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidance and current Kent County risk levels of COVID-19.

Broadway Grand Rapids notes that its protocols could change depending on evolving guidelines from health experts and government agencies.

The latest health and safety protocols can be found on Broadway Grand Rapids’ website.

At least two policies put in place at the beginning of this season will remain in effect.

First is the no bag rule which you’re only allowed to bring small clutches or bags required for medical or parenting needs into the theater.

Second, Broadway Grand Rapids will continue to use contactless ticketing. All tickets will be delivered digitally and scanned upon entry. Tickets can be saved onto a smartphone or printed off before the show.