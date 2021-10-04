Broadway Grand Rapids ready for upcoming season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Broadway Grand Rapids is gearing up for a return to the stage.

“Hairspray,” “Hamilton” and “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations” are some of the shows coming to Grand Rapids in 2022.

There will also be health protocols in place for those going to watch.

To attend shows, guests ages 12 and up must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours. All guests will be required to wear a face mask, tickets will be digital and bags will not be allowed.

Meghan Distel with Broadway Grand Rapids spoke about the upcoming season Monday on “The Seven” on WOOD TV8. Watch the full conversation in the video player above.

To purchase tickets, visit Broadway Grand Rapids’ website.

