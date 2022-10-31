GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Tony Award-winning musical “Come From Away” comes to the Broadway Grand Rapids stage next week.

It’s the true story of a small Canadian town that welcomed thousands of airline passengers forced to land after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Broadway Grand Rapids has teamed up with the Jason Kinzler Family First Foundation, which gives support and financial assistance to families who have experienced the unexpected loss of a parent.

“Come From Away” runs from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13 at DeVos Performance Hall. Tickets are still available online.

For a conversation with Jennifer Pascua, the marketing director for Broadway Grand Rapids, and Patty McCormick, the executive director for the Jason Kinzler Family First Foundation, watch the video in the player above.