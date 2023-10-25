GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Grand Rapids nonprofits are partnering for a unique take on happy hour.

As Broadway Grand Rapids celebrates 35 years, its teaming up Paws With A Cause and throwing a party.

“It’s a pretty unique partnership. You see Broadway and dogs and don’t really understand what they have in common,” said Sidney Baxter, Communications Manager at Paws With A Cause.

Baxter explains that Paws With a Cause was able to place an assistance dog with a woman named Mary who works on Broadway.

“The event is centered around that partnership that we have and highlights their story and how that dog has come to assist Mary … Mary and Daisy. It’s going to be all about them,” said Baxter.

The event on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. will be held at MudPenny in Ada and will feature cocktails and appetizers. One dollar from every cocktail sold will go back to both nonprofits. The event is free to attend. There will be raffles and Paws dogs in training will also be in attendance.