Broadway Grand Rapids names new president and CEO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Broadway Grand Rapids has named its new president and CEO.

The Broadway Grand Rapids Board of Directors has named Meghan Distel as the new president and CEO, it said in a Thursday release. The announcement comes after the retirement of former President and CEO Mike Lloyd.

Distel has been with the organization for over a decade. She launched the group sales program for Broadway Grand Rapids in 2011 and soon became the marketing director.

“I look forward to not only continuing the mission of bringing incredible theater to Grand Rapids but also connecting with the people of West Michigan and growing opportunities for everyone in the community to enjoy the best of touring Broadway,” Distel said in the release.

Broadway Grand Rapids’ next upcoming show is “Hamilton,” showing for two weeks from Feb. 8 to Feb. 20. Details can be found at broadwaygrandrapids.com.