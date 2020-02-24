Broadway Grand Rapids announces 2020-2021 lineup

Glinda (C-L), played by Lucy Durack, and Elphaba (C-R), played by Amanda Harrison, perform in the highly acclaimed Broadway musical ‘Wicked’ during the preview in Sydney on September 10, 2009. ‘Wicked’, seen by over 20 million people worldwide, will open in Sydney on September 12. AFP PHOTO/Torsten BLACKWOOD (Photo credit should read TORSTEN BLACKWOOD/AFP via Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The upcoming Broadway Grand Rapids season will include a visit from the Tony-award winning “Dear Evan Hansen” and the fan-favorite “Wicked.”

The winner of six Tony awards, “Dear Evan Hansen” will be at DeVos Performance Hall in downtown Grand Rapids from June 22 to June 27, 2021.

“Wicked” will run from March 31-April 18, 2021. The movie based on the Broadway show is expected to be released in December of that year.

Other shows in the 2020-2021 season include:

“Come From Away” from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.

“Hairspray” from Nov.17 to Nov. 22, 2020.

“Mean Girls” from Feb. 9 to Feb. 14, 2021.

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations” from May 18 to May 23, 2021.

Current season ticket holders can reserve tickets for the new 2020-2021 season from Monday to March 20. More details can be found on Broadway Grand Rapids’ website.