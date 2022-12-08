GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Broadway Grand Rapids is teaming up with Women’s Resource Center to help keep people warm this winter.

From now until Dec. 21, you are encouraged to donate a pair of new tights or warm socks. The tights and socks will be available at The Business Boutique, where women can shop (for free) for clothing and accessories for job interviews.

Broadway Grand Rapids President and CEO Meghan Distel said donations can be made at Broadway Grand Rapids, located at 122 Lyon St. NW, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, go to the Broadway Grand Rapids Facebook page.

