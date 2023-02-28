GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Broadway Grand Rapids has announced the 2023-2024 lineup, featuring popular shows.

BGR will celebrate its 35th anniversary with the Michigan premieres of “MJ” and the musical comedy revival of “Funny Girl.” Other shows include “Tina,” the Tina Turner musical, and Disney’s “Aladdin.”

The critically-acclaimed new play Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” will take the stage next year as well. Audiences will also have the option to add two returning favorites: “Les Misérables” and “Wicked,” which will enjoy a three-week run.

Season tickets are available now at www.broadwaygrandrapids.com.