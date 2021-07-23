Broadway Bar to thank those who helped save them

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Side staple is going to host a customer appreciation day Saturday to thank those who helped them survive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we had that benefit going people donated that we never even heard of. I went to bed crying because I couldn’t believe it, it kept our doors open,” said owner Cynthia Berrington.

In December, the restaurant was on the verge of closing due to COVID-19 restrictions. A GoFundMe account was made, the Broadway Bar raised nearly $33,000 and was able to stay afloat.

“They’ve supported us the whole time, so we hope to throw a good party for them,” Berrington said.

To show their thanks to those who helped support them during their darkest hours the bar is going to throw a customer appreciation Saturday.

There will be free hotdogs and chips along with giveaways, raffles and Santa may even make an appearance as the restaurant celebrates Christmas in July.

“It’s going to be a thank you there is no charge for the hot dogs or anything like that. It’s a thank you to everybody who helped us out,” Berrington said.

The event will run from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday. The restaurant will also begin to take reservations, in person only, for their busy Christmas season.