GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This weekend is your chance to purchase some antiques from around Europe at a two-day pop-up shop.

Monroe North Imports showcases antiques from Italy and France like an Austrian wedding cabinet from 1783, French confit pots from the 1880s, fashion prints from the 1950s and more. Everything for sale was handpicked to bring to West Michigan by a local interior designer.

Deidre Remtema, owner of Monroe North Imports and Deidre Interiors, at her pop-up shop.

“We really paid attention to ergonomics: table heights, sizes, chairs, storage needs. All the things that we see our clients need day in and day out. Not only are all the things that we selected really beautiful, super unique, one of a kind, but we also really took the time to check them out for their functionality and their ergonomics,” Deidre Remtema, owner of Monroe North Imports and Deidre Interiors, said.

The items were found in a wide range of places: flea markets, basements, hole-in-the-wall stores, attics, etc. After the inventory made its way over on a shipping container, Remetema and her husband got to unpack the items.

“It’s totally (like) Christmas morning… When you pick something in the field and in its environment and then you see it here, it’s the best feeling ever because you’re just extending this amazing history into a new environment and inviting other people to enjoy it,” she said.

Monroe North Imports is holding a pop-up shop on Sept. 22 and 23, 2023.

The public is invited to stop by the shop at 1615 Monroe Ave. NE north of Knapp Street on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Antiques can be purchased using either cash or card.

For anyone who needs help bringing an item home, Remtema said she has vetted a list of delivery businesses.

“Everything here is one of a kind. So if you see it, you come, you see it and you love it, don’t think too long on it… if you come on Friday, it might not be here on Saturday or it might be,” she said.

Remtema said she is planning future trips to Europe with the goal of hosting pop-up shops one or two times per year.