GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Briggs Park in Grand Rapids has welcomed a new hammock grove and refreshed butterfly garden.

“It always comes back to the community,” said Karie Enriquez, the project manager of the Parks and Recreation department for the city of Grand Rapids.

The city of Grand Rapids worked with the Creston Neighborhood Association and the Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts to get the projected started. For the hammock grove, which also serves as a public piece of art, the city worked with local artist Craig Merchant.

“A lot of times we’ve been putting in these hammocks and we’ll just do a 4×4 post,” says Enriquez. “But to have someone who has that artistic mind like Craig to really make it standout, make it beautiful.”

Grand Rapids’ Briggs Park has added a hammock grove and butterfly garden. (July 21, 2022)

Grand Rapids’ Briggs Park has added a hammock grove and butterfly garden. (July 21, 2022)

Grand Rapids’ Briggs Park has added a hammock grove and butterfly garden. (July 21, 2022)

Some native landscaping and plants have also been included to help attract native wildlife.

Enriquez said it’s the little things that can help make this park unique and they hope to use the ideas utilized at Briggs Park, with other parks in the future. This project was funded by the voter-approved parks millage. Additional park projects with those funds can be found at grandrapidsmi.gov.