Bridge Street Market welcomes high-tech pup parking

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dog owners now have two safe places to stow their pups while they shop at Bridge Street Market.

The Grand Rapid store announced Monday that two DogSpot dog houses are now available to rent at the store’s entrance and parking ramp.

🚨Brand New at Bridge Street🚨DogSpot! We now have two dog houses available for our shoppers – one in our free parking… Posted by Bridge Street Market on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Each house costs 30 cents per minute to use.

DogSpot’s app allows you to unlock a house, lock your dog inside and keep an eye on the pup using a webcam.

The houses are climate-controlled and if they get too hot or cold, they shut down and you get an alert on your phone. Each house also has remote unlock and a physical key as a backup.

An undated courtesy photo shows a DogSpot dog house. (DogSpot)

DogSpot co-founder and CEO Chelsea Brownridge told 24 Hour News 8 last month she was inspired to create the high-tech dog houses based on her own difficulties shopping with a dog.

She says in the company’s four years, no dog has ever urinated or defecated inside a DogSpot house. And between every use, a UV-C light runs to clean out bacteria and viruses.