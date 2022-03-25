GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The way you get your groceries from store to kitchen is changing if you’re a customer of the Bridge Street Market in Grand Rapids.

“We want to find a way to make a cleaner environment for our customers,” store director Mitchell Cook said.

Single-use grocery bags will soon be a thing of the past in the West Side store. Customers will be asked to bring their own bags or purchase a 10 cent, $1 or $1.99 bag at the checkout lanes.

“Now seems like the best time to be focused on sustainability for our environment here in downtown Grand Rapids,” Cook said.

Bridge Street Market in Grand Rapids will soon stop offering single-use plastic and paper bags at checkout. (March 25, 2022)

Bridge Street Market in Grand Rapids will soon stop offering single-use plastic and paper bags at checkout. (March 25, 2022)

It’s a simple move and one little step toward a greener West Side.

“I don’t want this to be a burden on anybody. We want to make sure it’s a seamless process and it’s going to be learning for all of us. Our team, our community, we want to do it together the right way,” Cook said.

You have a few weeks to get used to the idea. The change goes into effect April 22, Earth Day.

At first, bags will be given to those who forget, but eventually the store wants all its customers on board.

“You can start right now. Go ahead and change the habit, it’s hard to change. Bring in your reusable bags right now and get ahead of the game,” Cook said.