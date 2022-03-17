GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Bridge Street Market is not going to be offering paper or plastic bags at its checkout anymore starting next month.

Starting on Earth Day, April 22, Bridge Street Market will be encouraging their customers to bring their own bags or purchase them from the store instead of using single-use bags.

Two types of reusable bags will be available for purchase. One will be made of 60% post-consumer materials and cost 10 cents. Customers can also choose to purchase from a selection of Public Thread’s upcycled billboard bags, according to their website.

You can now recycle any plastic bags at Bridge Street Market. The bins at its entrance accept several types of plastic bags and flexible plastic films including grocery bags (#1-4 plastics), case overwrap, produce wrap, newspaper sleeves, dry cleaning bags, ice bags, packaging air pillows, LDPE/HDPE films, food storage bags, cereal liners, and bread bags. For more information, check out how2recycle.info.

The market will still be bagging liquor in paper bags for safety and have plastic bags for produce.

In a post on their website, the Meijer-owned market said they believe removing these paper and plastic bags will improve their neighborhood and “make the West Side a better place to live, work and shop.”