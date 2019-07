GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Bridge Street on Grand Rapids’ northwest side has reopened after a police standoff Thursday morning.

Grand Rapids police said a man believed to be armed with a handgun made suicidal threats, reportedly threatened family and barricaded himself in a house in the 900 block of Bridge Street NW near Pettibone Avenue NW.

GRPD is onscene of a critical incident where a mentally unstable adult male, believed armed with a handgun, has barricaded himself in a home in the 900 block of Bridge St NW. He has made suicidal threats and reportedly threatened family, so all precautions will be taken. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) July 25, 2019

Shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, police said the man safely exited the home and Bridge Street was reopened to traffic.