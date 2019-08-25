Bridge/Michigan crosswalk work starts Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction will begin Monday on two new crosswalks near downtown Grand Rapids near where a girl was killed last year.

The crosswalks will be added on either side of the Grand River on Michigan and Bridge streets. One eastbound lane will be closed for the next two weeks while work is underway, the city says.

Nevaeh Alston, 8, was killed in May 2018 when she was hit by a car while crossing Bridge Street in front of Bridgewater Place. She was headed to Ah-Nab-Awen Park to feed the homeless.

An undated courtesy photo of Nevaeh Alston, 8.

Neighbors had been asking for crosswalks before that, but Nevaeh’s death led city leaders to finally make a change.

The construction project, which is expected to cost about $410,000, will connect trails along either side of the river. In addition to the crosswalks, the plan will add a median island on the east side of the river and narrow the street to slow traffic.