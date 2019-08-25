Bridge/Michigan crosswalk work starts Monday

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic construction barrel generic road construction generic road closed generic road work

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction will begin Monday on two new crosswalks near downtown Grand Rapids near where a girl was killed last year.

The crosswalks will be added on either side of the Grand River on Michigan and Bridge streets. One eastbound lane will be closed for the next two weeks while work is underway, the city says.

Nevaeh Alston, 8, was killed in May 2018 when she was hit by a car while crossing Bridge Street in front of Bridgewater Place. She was headed to Ah-Nab-Awen Park to feed the homeless.

Nevaeh Alston 050918_1525899418166.jpg.jpg
An undated courtesy photo of Nevaeh Alston, 8.

Neighbors had been asking for crosswalks before that, but Nevaeh’s death led city leaders to finally make a change.

The construction project, which is expected to cost about $410,000, will connect trails along either side of the river. In addition to the crosswalks, the plan will add a median island on the east side of the river and narrow the street to slow traffic.

We're excited about the start of construction on new riverwalk crosswalks across Michigan/Bridge Street. Work begins…

Posted by The City of Grand Rapids on Thursday, August 22, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 