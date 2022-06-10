GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Bridge Blast 2022 is heading downtown this Saturday.

Eleven Michigan breweries will post up on the Sixth Street Bridge in Grand Rapids. Live music and food trucks will also be featured at the event. Four west Michigan breweries are set to be featured in a variety of breweries from all over the state. They are as follows:

Transient Artisan Ales — Bridgman

Watermark — Stevensville

HOMES Brewery — Ann Arbor

Batch Brewing Co. — Detroit

Drafting Table Brewing Co. — Wixom

Ascension Brewing — Novi

Rake Beer Project — Muskegon

Barrel + Beam — Marquette

Speciation Artisan Ales — Grand Rapids

Arvon Brewing — Grand Rapids

City Built Brewing — Grand Rapids

A full list of beers included from the above breweries can be found on the Bridge Blast Facebook page.

“You know, we had a tough start,” said City Built Brewing owner Edwin Collazo when discussing the brewery’s 5th year celebration.

The past two years, the brewery’s anniversary and many other West Michigan events felt the impacts from COVID-19. The last “Bridge Blast” was in 2019.

Beer ticket sales from the event will go to the Grand Rapids Public Schools Foundation. Collazo says he was a teacher and remembers when he had to purchase his own classroom supplies. He hopes the proceeds here will help teachers in need of their own materials.

“I have a heart for teachers, I have a heart for the district,” says Collazo.

The event is free and takes place Saturday, June 11 beginning at 3 p.m. on the Sixth Street Bridge.