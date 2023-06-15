A photo from the Bridge Blast on June 8, 2019, which supported Grand Rapids Public Schools. (Michael Buck/WOOD)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A party Saturday on Grand Rapids’ Sixth Street Bridge with beer, live music and food will raise money for the Grand Rapids Public Schools Foundation.

City Built Brewing Company will celebrate its sixth anniversary by hosting “Bridge Blast 2023.”

The festivities will go from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. June 17. Admission is free.

There will be a beer festival with tasting tickets available to purchase. The following Michigan breweries will take part:

Arvon Brewing

Ascension Brewing

Barrel Beam

Batch Brewing

Brew Detroit

Brewery Nyx

Broad Leaf Brewery

Drafting Table Brewing

Homes Brewery

Rake Beer Project

Seedz Brewery

Speciation Cellars

Transient Artisan Ales

Watermark Brewing

Bridge Blast 2023 will also include food trucks, as well as live music from five different bands: My Son the Hurricane, The Go Rounds, Grace Theisen, Nathan Walton and The Remedy and Overdrive Orchestra.

The festival will benefit the GRPS Foundation. Organizers are seeking volunteers.