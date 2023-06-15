GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A party Saturday on Grand Rapids’ Sixth Street Bridge with beer, live music and food will raise money for the Grand Rapids Public Schools Foundation.
City Built Brewing Company will celebrate its sixth anniversary by hosting “Bridge Blast 2023.”
The festivities will go from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. June 17. Admission is free.
There will be a beer festival with tasting tickets available to purchase. The following Michigan breweries will take part:
- Arvon Brewing
- Ascension Brewing
- Barrel Beam
- Batch Brewing
- Brew Detroit
- Brewery Nyx
- Broad Leaf Brewery
- Drafting Table Brewing
- Homes Brewery
- Rake Beer Project
- Seedz Brewery
- Speciation Cellars
- Transient Artisan Ales
- Watermark Brewing
Bridge Blast 2023 will also include food trucks, as well as live music from five different bands: My Son the Hurricane, The Go Rounds, Grace Theisen, Nathan Walton and The Remedy and Overdrive Orchestra.
The festival will benefit the GRPS Foundation. Organizers are seeking volunteers.