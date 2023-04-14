GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A longtime Grand Rapids Griffin is being honored for playing more seasons in Grand Rapids than any other professional athlete in the city’s history.

Brian Lashoff, 32, was recognized Friday with a proclamation from Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

The mayor proclaimed April 14, 2023, as Brian Lashoff Day to celebrate him and “his significant tenure and accomplishments as a Grand Rapids Griffin and call on all residents to join me in celebrating his contributions to our community and his retirement from a truly memorable career.”

Lashoff played 14 seasons and 628 games with the Griffins. He helped lead the Griffins to two Calder Cup championships and was named team captain in February 2021.

Lashoff will retire from hockey at the end of this season. He will be honored during a ceremony before the Griffins’ regular-season home finale Friday. His final away game will be Saturday.

–News 8’s Matt Jaworowski contributed to this article.