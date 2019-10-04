‘Brews in the Grove’ brings new beers to GR on Oct. 19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan craft brew lovers are in luck: Dozens of new beers will be available to taste during “Brews in the Grove” this month.

The Beer City Brewers Guild is hosting the Oct. 19 festival in a ballpark in Grand Rapids’ Riverside Park.

“We’re all bringing in a unique beer that you won’t be able to get until you go to that festival,” said Jackson VanDyke of Harmony Brewing.

Brews in the Grove will also feature a pro-am competition, pitting professional breweries against award-winning homebrewers.

“We all brewed a beer, we’re going to judge it and then the winner is going to be announced at the festival as well,” said VanDyke.

Beer lovers can get a sneak peek of the pro-am beers Oct. 16 and 17 at 7 Monks Taproom in Grand Rapids and Monelli’s in Wyoming.

Brews in the Grove will take place near Brewers Grove — an area of trees the guild helped support grow. This year’s tree planting ceremony will take place on the eve of the festival.

Brews in the Grove will take place Oct. 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available online and are $10 less through Oct. 6 with the code “10OFF.”