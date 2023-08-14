GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Brewery Vivant in Grand Rapids is preparing for a big beer bash coming up next month.

“Our traditional festivals are all wood-aged beers. We want to expand that a little bit. So now we’re doing barrel-aged beers, that people expect, but we’re also doing farmhouse beers as well and we’re also doing firkins,” said Brewery Vivant owner Jason Spaulding.

BFF Fest stands for barrel-aged, firkin and farmhouse, which are different styles of beer.

Spaulding said as people’s tastes have evolved, they wanted to offer a variety of beers as their festival returns after a four-year absence.

“We could’ve done it last year, but we weren’t quite ready, but this year we feel ready. It’s so much fun for us, it’s hard not to do it all those years,” said Spaulding.

BFF Fest will be held at Brewery Vivant. Tents will go up in the parking lot. The restaurant will be open and there will be a few food trucks on hand as well.

BFF Fest will be on Sept. 16 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $40 if you buy them online ahead of time. Each person will receive 10 tokens for beer samples.