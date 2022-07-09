A photo by Nell Boss Photography shows the tasting area of Brewery Nyx, located at 506 Oakland Ave. SW in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ first gluten-free brewery will officially open its taps on Saturday.

Brewery Nyx will celebrate the grand opening of its taproom at 506 Oakland Ave. SW from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors are asked to leave all snacks at home since Brewery Nyx is a dedicated gluten-free facility.

“People can come in and come to a space and not have to worry about cross-contamination or anything like that. (They can) just come in and have a beer,” Brewery Nyx founder Jessica Stricklen told News 8 in May, days before a public sneak peek at the future drinking space.

(A photo by Luke Schmidt shows the tasting area of Brewery Nyx, located at 506 Oakland Ave. SW in Grand Rapids.)

Brewery Nyx actually began brewing and distributing its gluten-free beer in December. However, the business had to wait months longer for its taproom license.

During that time, Brewery Nyx expanded its reach beyond Bridge Street Market. The brewery now sells beer in select Meijer and D&W stores, as well as artisan shops in the Lansing and metro Detroit areas.

(A photo by Nell Boss Photography shows some of the gluten-free beers on tap at Brewery Nyx, located at 506 Oakland Ave. SW in Grand Rapids.)

Saturday marks a nearly 18-month journey for Brewery Nyx, which moved into its new home in February 2021 and began extensive renovations to the former furniture building shop.

(A photo by Nell Boss Photography shows Brewery Nyx founder Jessica Stricklen, pictured second from left, and head brewer Nicholas Levelle, pictured far right).

Stricklen brought the idea for Brewery Nyx to Grand Rapids when she moved back to Beer City, USA and noticed there were no gluten-free breweries like the ones she’d grown accustomed to while living near Portland, Oregon.

(A photo by Nell Boss Photography shows the mural greeting visitors of Brewery Nyx, located at 506 Oakland Ave. SW in Grand Rapids.)

Eventually, Stricklen would like to expand the taproom beyond its 49-person capacity and open it for private events catered by approved gluten-free vendors.

She and head brewer Nicholas Lavelle are also starting to talk about growing into their 8,500-square foot space by adding larger fermentation tanks.

Gluten-free beer fans are encouraged to follow Brewery Nyx on Facebook for updates