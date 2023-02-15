GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Condado Tacos is once again expanding here in West Michigan.

The second Grand Rapids location will be opening Thursday and patrons will have a chance at winning free tacos for an entire year. The newest Condado Tacos will be located at the Breton Village Mall and will include a bar, dining area and patio space.

“The state of Michigan continues to be a very strong performing region for us and we are excited to open our second location here in Grand Rapids,” President and CEO Chris Artinian said in a statement.

Condado Tacos opens latest restaurant in Breton Village (Feb. 15, 2023)

This will be the seventh Michigan location and 40th overall. Condado recently opened a restaurant in Kalamazoo in November. Artinian said at the sneak peek of the restaurant Wednesday night that Michigan, as a market, has been “outstanding” for the Columbus-based company.

“This is our second one in Grand Rapids, so that’s working,” he said. “We’ve just been really really welcomed here.”

The first 100 customers who walk through the door of the Breton Village location Thursday will receive one free taco every week for a year as part of the company’s “Year of Yum” program. Other prizes include free T-shirts, free food and margaritas during the opening ceremony.

While there is nothing exclusively coming to the Breton Village location, it will have unique art and murals created by local artists from the area like the other Condado Tacos.

“The artwork in this … I’m not just saying it because I’m standing here in the restaurant, I think this is the coolest stuff,” Artinian said. “I think it’s really representative of the area.”

The new Condado will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.