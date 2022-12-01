GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A popular brunch spot in metro Grand Rapids will open its third location next week.

The Breton Village Morning Belle is scheduled to open at 7 a.m. Dec. 8.

The first 100 people through the door will win free coffee for life, plus other coupons and surprise gifts, Meritage Hospitality Group, which runs the popular breakfast, brunch and lunch chain, announced in a Thursday release. During the first two weeks the restaurant is open, you can get free cinnamon rolls with any purchase.

The Breton Village Morning Belle, at 1962 Breton Road SE north of Burton Street, will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The other two Morning Belle locations are on the East Beltline and Bridge Street, having opened in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Meritage is also looking at a fourth spot on 84th Street, though those plans are still in the works.

Morning Belle is still hiring to staff the Breton Village restaurant. You can apply at morningbellebrunch.com/careers.