GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Monday marks three years since Grand Rapids native Breonna Taylor was killed by an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Taylor’s sister, Dee Dee, has organized a memorial at Rosa Parks Circle at 5:30 p.m.

“I can’t believe it’s been three years and there still hasn’t been any justice,” Dee Dee Taylor said.

Former LMPD officer Brett Hankinson shot Breonna Taylor multiples time while officers executed a no-knock search warrant at her apartment.

Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot at officers as they came through the door. He believed her ex-boyfriend was forcing his way inside. Police then returned more shots striking Taylor.

Since the shooting, Hankinson and three other officers have been federally charged with her death.

The three-year anniversary comes days after the United States Department of Justice announced the Louisville Metro Police Department has a pattern of discrimination. The DOJ spent two years investigating the department.

“I hope we can do more. I hope we can change this narrative and hold people more accountable. Again, we lost a precious life. She’s not here right now and no other family should have to suffer,” Dee Dee Taylor said.

The memorial will include a balloon release. Dee Dee Taylor asks that anyone bring royal blue balloons.

She added Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom plans to attend.