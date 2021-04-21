Breonna Taylor’s family accepts Chauvin verdict, says it’s not enough

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Breonna Taylor’s family is still in disbelief hours after a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd.

“I don’t think any one of us that is of African descent expected that outcome yesterday,” said Tawanna Gordon, Breonna Taylor’s cousin.

Gordon also pointed out the look on Chauvin’s face when he learned his fate.

“He just looked in shock,” Gordon said. “He looked as if he, himself, wasn’t expecting that outcome because I mean history has always shown us that it’s never gone in favor of the African American victim.”

Gordon admits the guilty verdict sets a precedent, but in her eyes, it doesn’t equate to justice.

“It is not justice until we find out how the judge is going to sentence this officer,” Gordon said. “It’s not a victory because a victory would be that George Floyd would still be here and the case would have never had to happen in the first place.”

George Floyd’s brother Philonise mentioned Breonna Taylor Wednesday when talking about his desire to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

The U.S. House approved the bill in March. The U.S. Senate has yet to cast a vote.

“You have so many people who have their blood on that bill,” Philonise Floyd said. “You have Breonna Taylor, the no-knock warrant — she was killed, innocent, in her house sleeping.”

Gordon said she and her family have forgiven the officers who shot and killed Taylor, but she wants them to be held accountable.

“We are a praying family, and for us, yes, we forgive,” Gordon said. “We don’t hate cops, we don’t even hate the officers that unfortunately made grave mistakes that night. We just want them to be transparent, and we want the apologies.”

Gordon also said her family wants Congress to pass federal legislation that changes the way officers police communities around the country. Her family has worked to get Breonna’s Law passed in Louisville, which bans no-knock warrants in that city.

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has also introduced the Justice for Breonna Act to the Senate. If passed, it will ban no-knock warrants nationwide.

Only three states — Virginia, Oregon and Florida — have banned no-knock warrants in America.