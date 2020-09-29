‘Breonna Taylor Way’ before GR City Commission tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — City commissioners will discuss adding Breonna Taylor’s name to a Grand Rapids street at their meeting tonight.

Taylor, whose March death at the hands of Louisville police has contributed to nationwide calls for police reform, was a Grand Rapids native and some family members still live here.

“We wanted to make sure that Breonna is remembered in Grand Rapids because this is where her life started,” Taylor’s cousin Tawanna Gordon previously told News 8.

If commissioners vote yes, signs along Monroe Center would read “Breonna Taylor Way,” though the official name of the street would not change.

Local nonprofit Justice for Black Lives made the request for the commemorative designation.

The commission meeting begins at 7 p.m.