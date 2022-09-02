GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Degage Ministries is inviting celebrity chefs to take part in their second “Breaking Bread” event in Grand Rapids.

People who attend will receive a five-course dinner prepared by the chefs from several popular local restaurants. All of the proceeds from the event will go towards Degage Ministries.

Kacey Spencer, fund development and event manager for Degage Ministries says the event is important because it works to support people who may not have access to fresh food.

“A lot of people that we serve live in food deserts and all the time there’s not always access to fresh produce and just nutritious foods, so we want to bring light to the food insecurity that’s happening in our community and also talk about how, we as Degage try to combat that problem with serving breakfast lunch and dinners and we just want people to know about our programs and just kind of bring light to this issue in our community,” said Kacey Spencer, fund development and event manager with Degage Ministries.

The “Breaking Bread” event is happening Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fulton Street Farmer’s Market in Grand Rapids. The cost per ticket for the five-course meal is $150 a plate, with all of the proceeds going to Degage.

You can buy tickets here.