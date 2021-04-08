Breakaway Music Festival plans August return to GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A touring hip hop/EDM music festival expects to return this summer with its first stop in Grand Rapids.

The Breakaway Music Festival will be held Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 at Belknap Park, organizers announced Thursday. The lineup has not yet been announced.

After opening in Grand Rapids, the festival will head to Columbus in September and then Charlotte, North Carolina, in October. Tickets for all three stops are already available for presale at BreakawayFestival.com with the code “FAM Club.” They go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. Monday.

Breakaway was last in Grand Rapids in 2019. If you bought a ticket for the 2020 festival, which was called off due to the pandemic, it will be good for this year’s event.

Prime Social Group, which is behind the festival, said coronavirus mitigation protocols will be in place. The pandemic is also pushing expected events in Washington, D.C., San Diego and Nashville until next year.