A 2019 file photo of the Breakaway Music Festival at Belknap Park in Grand Rapids. (Courtesy Breakaway)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tickets go on sale Wednesday for Breakaway, a music festival coming to Belknap Park in Grand Rapids this summer.

The festival will feature Porter Robinson (DJ Set), RL Grime, Tchami, Knock2, Jessie Murph, Evian Giia, Christian French and Telykas, it announced Tuesday.

Breakaway will be coming to Grand Rapids from Friday, Aug. 18 to Saturday, Aug. 19. There will also be food vendors, a roller rink, a local musician contest and other activities.

It will be stopping at six other states from May through October.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to breakawayfestival.com.