Break-in at Grand Rapids auto shop

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating another break-in at an auto shop in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that officers were called around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a break-in at Quality Auto Service on Ottawa Avenue NW between Bond Avenue NW Fairbanks Street NW.

A News 8 crew saw that a garage door had been smashed in. Police said they believe one vehicle was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links