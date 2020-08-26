Break-in at Grand Rapids auto shop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating another break-in at an auto shop in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that officers were called around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a break-in at Quality Auto Service on Ottawa Avenue NW between Bond Avenue NW Fairbanks Street NW.

A News 8 crew saw that a garage door had been smashed in. Police said they believe one vehicle was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.