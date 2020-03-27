Bravo Cucina Italiana closes lone W. MI location

A March 26, 2020 photo shows the Bravo Cucina Italiana restaurant at 2078 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids that closed permanently.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After four years in business, the Bravo Cucina Italiana at Knapp’s Corner has closed its doors for good.

The closure happened sometime after March 18. On March 20, the location was no longer listed on the Italian restaurant chain’s website and no one was answering the phone.

When News 8 visited the restaurant Wednesday, the lights were off and there was a note posted on the door addressed to guests.

“We have made the difficult decision to close this restaurant. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve you through the years,” it stated.

A March 25, 2020 photo shows the sign posted on the door to Bravo Cucina Italiana off East Beltline Avenue and Knapp Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Bravo Cucina Italiana opened at 2078 E. Beltline Ave. near Knapp Street NE in 2016. The 6,775-square-foot restaurant was the first Bravo location in West Michigan. The closest Bravo restaurant now is in Lansing’s Eastwood Towne Center, about 70 miles away.

Before the shutdown, Bravo Cucina Italiana was accepting takeout orders after a state order forced its dining area to close like all other Michigan restaurants. It’s unclear if the COVID-19 restrictions on businesses played a role in the closure.

Bravo Cucina Italiana was bought by Orlando, Florida-based FoodFirst Global Restaurants in 2018. News 8 has reached out to the company for more information about the Grand Rapids closure, but has not yet heard back.