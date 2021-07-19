‘Brand it Blue’ initiative aims to support children at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As part of its annual Brand it Blue Initiative, Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids is working to support Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital by collecting donations from the hospital’s wish list.

From July 19 until August 16, they will be collecting a wide variety of items for children and teens currently in care at the Children’s Hospital.

Each year, the Grand Rapids Express Employment Professionals office partners with local companies to host a needs drive for a non-profit organization. In recent years, franchise offices partnered with local food banks to help end chronic hunger while also supporting organizations like Mel Trotter Ministries, Kids’ Food Basket, Family Promise of Grand Rapids, and more.

“Giving back to the community is really just a part of our culture and so it’s very important to us to make sure we have a healthy community and it’s an area that people want to come work and grow in,” said Casey Jankoska, client relationship manager at Express Employment Professionals Grand Rapids.

The company will host a collection site at their office located at 1760 44th St SW. A full list of items being accepted can be found below.

Donate items at the Express office between 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Friday.

1760 44th Street SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49519

Jankoska said they’re also looking for other companies to get involved. So far, more than 20 companies have signed up to participate in the city-wide drive.

Anyone who wishes to get involved should visit expresspros.com/grandrapidsmi or contact Casey.Jankoska@ExpressPros.com to sign up.