GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man whom investigators say posed online as a woman and enticed boys to send nude photos of themselves has pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge.

Using the online guise of “Shay Nicole,’’ Tariq Andrew Gillam went on Facebook and enticed three boys to create and send sexually explicit images of themselves, court records show.

“He used that persona to chat with numerous individuals,’’ according to a federal plea agreement. “Defendant induced or caused the victims to take pictures of themselves. Defendant knew that he was receiving child pornography images.’’

The boys, ages 10, 11 and 14, sent the images in early 2018, court records show.

Gillam was indicted on six counts in June. He pleaded guilty this week to superseding felony information accusing him of receiving child pornography through Facebook Messenger.

Gillam faces a minimum of five years, and up to 20 years in prison, when he returns to court for sentencing in April.

In addition to prison, he faces a fine of up to $250,000 and must register as a sex offender.