GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Grand Rapids will commemorate the day with the community day of remembrance and scout salute at the plaza of the Gerald R. Ford presidential museum. The Michigan Crossroads Council, Boy Scouts of America will take part in a day-long salute to pay respects to those who died in the attacks.

The event starts at sunrise, with the raising of the flag outside the museum. There will be a 3 p.m. program featuring speakers, then at 6 p.m., the Salvation Army Band will perform. The final salute takes place at sundown.

The community is invited to stop by the museum any time during the day to pay their respects.