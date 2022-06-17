GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Making it to graduation is something to be proud of. The months and years of hard work can be challenging, and many choose incentives or a celebration to help them reach their goal.

One 8th grade graduate of Zeeland Christian Middle School had a unique and exciting celebration that he had been looking forward to: touring the elevators at Spectrum Health.

Aaron Radowski, who has autism, has a passion for elevators. He spends hours studying, learning about how they work and the safety features they have. He knows them so well that he can look at the buttons on the elevator and tell you the brand.

Spectrum Health said it was contacted by Aaron’s principal to use this tour as an incentive for him to reach 8th grade graduation.

“For the last two months, Aaron would find me every single day first thing in the morning… and say with the biggest smile, ‘Mr. Paauw are you still excited?’ and I would say, ‘Yeah, you bet,’ and then I would say. ‘We have to get to graduation first,’…” Tim Paauw, principal at Zeeland Christian Middle School, said.

Spectrum Health West Michigan has nearly 200 elevators, with one being the oldest functioning commercial elevator in the state, so it was without a doubt one of the best places for Aaron’s graduation celebration.

During his tour, Spectrum Health took Aaron up the elevator that leads to the helipad and reveals one of the “best views in town.”

“I will never forget this day… I’m loved,” Aaron said in a Spectrum Health video.