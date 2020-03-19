Box truck slides off I-196 near Lake Michigan Drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A box truck slid off the highway and landed in a wooded area in Grand Rapids on Thursday, police say.

Grand Rapids police say it happened around 5:05 p.m. on eastbound I-196.

The truck drove off the highway between Lake Michigan Drive and Jackson Street. It went over the guardrail and went into a wooded area, landing near Valley Avenue.

Police say no other vehicles were involved. No one was injured, including the box truck driver.

No hazardous material came from the incident.

Traffic in both directions of I-196 had minor traffic congestion afterwards.