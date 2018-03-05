Bounty hunters charged with breaking into home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two bounty hunters face criminal charges after they allegedly broke into a Grand Rapids home as they sought a fugitive.

Maynard Degarmo and Carlos Alvarez are charged with home invasion.

Jerrlisa Wilkerson, 18, told 24 Hour News 8 the men drew a weapon on her younger siblings, ages 1, 8 and 15.

“They were screaming because he was coming up the stairs with his gun pointed,” she said.

She said she came out of her bedroom around 8 p.m. Dec. 8 after hearing the commotion from her siblings and saw a man standing at the top of the stairs. She managed to snap a few pictures that show Degarmo and Alvarez approaching their bedrooms.

“I didn’t let him go anything further,” Jerrlisa Wilkerson told 24 Hour News 8.

She immediately called her mom, who was running an errand.

“I’m like, ‘You got five minutes to get out my house,'” mom Barbara Wilkerson remembered.

“I’m thinking if Jerrlisa would have came out that room and hit them, could that gun have gone off? And those are my two babies,” she continued. “A lot was going through my head, a lot.”

No one was hurt.

The men said they were looking for Wilkerson’s older sister, but she doesn’t live at the address.

According to a police report, Degarmo told investigators that he knocked on the door and was let in, but Jerrlisa Wilkerson says that’s not true. She points to the busted front door as proof.

“Bounty hunters shouldn’t be able to just kick your doors in like that. They shouldn’t be able to come in with a gun,” Barbara Wilkerson said.

The Kent County prosecutor says they can’t. Essentially, bounty hunters don’t have any more rights than the average citizen.

The men will be back in court next week for a probable cause hearing.